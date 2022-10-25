Taylor Swift Broke The Streaming Records of Spotify, Amazon and Apple Music in Less Than 24 Hours

Taylor Swift’s new album “Midnights” has broken streaming records on Spotify, Amazon and Apple Music in less than 24 hours.

Released last Friday (October 21), the singer-songwriter’s 10th studio album broke Spotify’s record as the most listened—to album in one day -a feat Swift said was “mind-blowing.”

In addition, “Midnights” broke the record of the biggest pop album of all time in Apple Music by the number of listenings on the first day. Meanwhile, the song “Lavender Haze” debuted at number one on Apple Music Top 100: Global.

On Amazon Music, Swift achieved the largest number of album streams on the first day worldwide among all artists, as well as the largest number of Alexa requests in history. The lead single “Anti-Hero” is currently at number one on the YouTube music charts in both the US and the UK.

All 13 tracks from the standard edition of “Midnights” debuted in the top 13 on Spotify worldwide.

After breaking Spotify’s one-day record, Swift said on social media: “How lucky am I that you guys are doing something mind-blowing here?! For example, what just happened?!

Meanwhile, it seems that “Midnights” beat Arctic Monkeys’ seventh album “The Car” and took first place in the UK. If Swift takes the top spot, it will be her ninth number one album in the UK, and she will complete the Monkeys series of six consecutive albums topping the charts.

In a four—star review of “Midnights” —the follow-up to Swift’s 2020 “sister albums”Folklore” and “Evermore” -NME said that “[Swift’s] country roots, which she revisited on her re-recorded albums, have not gone away. it can be found, and the influence of folk in her isolation projects is practically absent.”

Reviewer Hannah Milrea added: “Instead, she tells these new stories through smooth synthpop, like “1989” or “Lover,” but this time the razor-sharp staging of these albums is more subtle.”

Swift teased an upcoming tour in support of “Midnights”. She recently shared details on how to access presale for a number of shows in the UK that will mark her first performances on these shores since 2018.