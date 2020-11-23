Taylor Swift broke her own record

Officially Taylor Swift has become the artist with the most AMAs earned. She beat Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston!

Taylor Swift took the crown off Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards and had a great explanation for not being on the show.

The singer won three awards, including the fan-voted “Artist of the Year” award, which was presented Sunday by host Taraji P. Henson.

Appearing via video from another location, Swift thanked her fans, who she said “They have been more than wonderful all the years of my career, but especially this one when we have been so far apart, we have not been able to see each other in concert due to the pandemic, ”Swift said.

“The reason I’m not there tonight is that I’m actually recording all my old music in the studio where we originally recorded it,” added Swift. “So it’s been amazing and I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

Taylor Swift has been embroiled in a dispute with famous music manager and entrepreneur Scooter Braun since his company bought its music catalog last year from Swift’s former music label.

The singer suggested that she could re-record her music and recently shared an emotional response on social media when it became public that Braun had sold the masters of her first six albums.

Taylor Swift, the most awarded artist of the AMAs

Swift, who now has 32 AMA wins, the most of any artist in the show’s history, was not the only celebrity to appear in non-traditional style at Sunday’s AMAs, which had no live audiences due to the pandemic. .

Henson announced that those in the theater were socially distanced and grouped by household, masked and tested for Covid-19 before the show. Other seats had posters cut out of stars, including Beyoncé.

Despite the unorthodox vibe of Covid-19, Swift told her fans, “I still feel really connected to you through the music, your reaction to (her latest album) ‘Folklore’ and all the ways your imagination honored. that album. “



