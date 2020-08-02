Taylor Swift breaks record on Spotify

Spotify shared the number of users approaching 300 million a few days ago. It holds other records within the popular music and podcast listening platform. Unexpectedly, in the last week of July, Taylor Swift appeared with her surprise album folklore. Continuing to break records since its release, the album is now turning the Spotify charts upside down.

Taylor Swift folklore can break all-time records

In the clip, which is said to take necessary measures during the shooting of the video clip, a more natural atmosphere is reflected as you can imagine.

The 16-song album, developed in collaboration with The National’s Aaron Dessner, is also known for its records as well as its content. Unlike Swift’s previous albums, the ad, and the album without PR work, was released silently on July 24, 2020, so to speak.

The tracks in the album that reached to the top in a short time reached over 80 million rests in Spotify only in the first 24 hours. With this rise, folklore, which took the title of being the most listened album among female artists, also broke a record in Apple Music.

The album, which has reached over 35 million listenings on Apple Music, has upset the platform’s daily statistics. In addition to its digital prints, it also reached 1.3 million sales with albums, records and CD prints, which draw attention with the sales of its physical copies.

Folklore, Swift’s eighth album work, has been listened to over 500 million times on various platforms during the first week of its release. Sales figures in the U.S. have not yet been announced, but Swift’s album seems to have already achieved the title of the album that has captured the biggest release in 2020.

In addition, Taylor Swift has become the artist who has her own song in the top 10 of the USA’s weekly Spotify list. Drake also managed to get on the list in a similar way. We have a reason to say this because Swift is the first female artist to sign this success.



