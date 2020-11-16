Taylor Swift ‘bowed to sadness’ while preparing album

In an interview for Rolling Stone, Taylor Swift revealed that she wanted to make a sad album to help comfort people.

From ‘Taylor Swift’ to ‘Folklore’, Taylor Swift has more than proven that she has enough range to sustain a long-term career. In the span of 14 years, Swift has released eight studio albums that vary in themes and even genres.

The “Mad Woman” singer began her career as a country artist, but found even greater success when she turned to pop. With her most recent album, Tayor Swift ventured into a new genre, Indie folk.

Swift has been candid about the fact that she doesn’t have a set formula for songwriting. Inspiration for the artist comes from different sources and mediums. However, she tends to consider a theme for her albums.

For example, Taylor Swift sees ‘Red’ as her breakout album, while ‘Lover’ explores a lot of different love interactions. ‘Folklore’, on the other hand, is Swift’s most welcoming album and was made with the intention of comforting fans.

Taylor Swift wanted to evoke specific feelings in ‘Folklore’

Swift surprised fans with ‘Folklore’ in July 2020 amid a global pandemic. In a conversation with Paul McCartney for Rolling Stone, Swift revealed that she wanted to make an album to help comfort people in a time of so much fear and uncertainty.

“There is so much stress everywhere that I wanted to make an album that felt like a hug, or like your favorite sweater that makes you feel like you want to put it on,” said the “Cardigan” singer.

But part of what makes Swift so talented is her ability to think about things from unique angles. Rather than make a happy album to try and cheer up the fans, she leaned toward melancholy for ‘Folklore’.

Swift leaned towards sadness to create ‘Folklore’

“Like a good cardigan, a good worn cardigan,” began Taylor Swift on how she wanted ‘Folklore’ to feel. Or something that reminds you of your childhood. I think sadness can be cozy, ”said the 30-year-old singer.

“Obviously, it can also be traumatic and stressful, but I was trying to lean towards sadness that somehow feels enveloping in a not so scary way, like nostalgia,” added the “The Lakes” singer.

Swift certainly seems to have achieved what she set out to do. Although she released her album in mid-summer, ‘Folklore’ is decidedly a fall album. There is a beautiful sadness about it that makes fans want to settle in with an oversized sweater.



