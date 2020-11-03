Taylor Swift asks her fans to vote in the US elections

Singer Taylor Swift shared a powerful message to her millions of followers to vote in the United States elections.

Taylor Swift encouraged her American fans to vote in a new video posted on social media, a day before Election Day on Tuesday, November 3.

“Hey, we’re all stressed out about this election, rightly so sorry, but let me be person number one million to remind you that tomorrow is your last chance to make your voice heard and make your vote count,” said the artist .

The pop star starred in the self-recorded instrumental clip of her political anthem “Only the Young.”

“So if you haven’t voted yet, do so. Stay safe, wear a mask, take care of yourself. I love you a lot. Happy voting day, Taylor said.

Swift has openly criticized President Donald Trump and his administration for the past two years, after facing criticism for his silence on American politics during the 2016 election.

The “Cardigan” singer officially endorsed the Biden-Harris campaign last month, telling V Magazine: “Under her leadership, I believe America has the opportunity to begin the much-needed healing process.”

Also, as we revealed to you in Somagnews, he allowed California Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell to use his powerful song “Only the Young” in a new political ad, this being the first time that the star authorized his music to be used for songs politicians.

Taylor Swift at 30 years old has finally let her fans and the rest of the public know her true thoughts and ideals.

Let’s remember that for the album “Lover”, the American showed her full support for the LGBT + community and support for their rights with the song “You Need to Calm Down.”

In the same way, he taught the inequality that still exists between men and women in the song “The Man.” Do you think Swift could have negative reactions for expressing her political position?



