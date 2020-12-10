Taylor Swift announces release of ninth studio album

It’s obvious that Taylor Swift has made the most of the period of isolation. Four months after launching by surprise ‘folklore’, which she composed in the middle of the quarantine, the singer has just announced that her ninth studio album will be released tonight and will be titled ‘evermore’.

This new work is presented as a “sister album” of the previous one and, due to the image with which Taylor has accompanied her announcement, the iconography will be very similar. In her own words, she still had too many unreleased songs that she didn’t want to put away in a drawer.

“To try to express it in a more poetic way, it is as if we find ourselves on the edge of the forest of folklore and we have to choose: turn around and go back, or go further into the forest of this music. And we decided to go ahead, “explained Taylor on Twitter.



