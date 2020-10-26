Taylor Swift and other artists could set record at Amas 2020

Taylor Swift could prove again that she is the queen of the American Music Awards. Know the reason!

Swift is nominated for Favorite Female Pop / Rock Artist. If she wins, she will become the first five-time winner in the show’s history.

She is currently tied with Olivia Newton-John and Whitney Houston with four wins apiece.

Plus, this would be Swift’s third straight win in that key category. She would be the first woman to win three consecutive awards in that category from Houston from 1987 to 1989.

The other two nominees for Favorite Female Artist – Pop / Rock are Lady Gaga, who has two previous wins in the category, and Dua Lipa.

Taylor Swift is also nominated for Favorite Music Video for “Cardigan.” She won last year for “You Need to Calm Down.”

She is vying to become the first two-time winner in the category since it was reintroduced in 2017.

The other favorite music video nominees are Doja Cat with “Say So”, Future feat Drake “Life Is Good”, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande “Rain on Me” and The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”.

Bieber is in the running for her fourth favorite male artist award: pop / rock. That, too, would set a record in this category. The Bieb is currently tied for the lead with Barry Manilow, Michael Bolton, Eric Clapton and Michael Jackson, with three awards each.

The other two nominees in that category are Post Malone, who won two years ago, and The Weeknd.

Rap and hip-hop will make history at AMAS 2020

There are separate male and female awards in rap / hip-hop for the first time since 2005, a sign of the current strength of that genre.

Cardi B, who won Favorite Rap / Hip-Hop Artist Award for the past two years in a row, is nominated for Favorite Female Artist: Rap / Hip-Hop, along with Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion. Minaj has won the Favorite Rap / Hip-Hop Artist category three times.

Juice WRLD, who died of a seizure in December 2019, is competing for favorite male artist: rap / hip-hop. The other nominees are DaBaby and Roddy Ricch.

Juice WRLD wouldn’t be the first winner of this genre to win posthumously. 2Pac took the 1997 award for favorite rap / hip-hop artist, four months after he was shot and killed in Las Vegas.

Other details about the 2020 American Music Awards

The American Music Awards is billed as “the largest fan-voted awards show in the world.”

Nominations are based on key fan interactions including streaming, selling digital albums and songs, radio streaming, and social activity.

The 2020 American Music Awards are produced by dick clark productions, owned by MRC Entertainment, the parent company of Billboard. Amy Thurlow, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn are executive producers. Larry Klein is a producer.

The 2020 American Music Awards are produced by dick clark productions, owned by MRC Entertainment, the parent company of Billboard. Amy Thurlow, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn are executive producers. Larry Klein is a producer.

The show will air live on Sunday, November 22 at 8 pm ET / PT on ABC. The host has yet to be announced.




