Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn engaged? This we know

Singer Taylor Swift confirmed her relationship with Joe Alwyn, is the wedding coming up? Here all the details.

Call it what you want, but it looks like Taylor Swift just offered another hint that she’s not engaged to Joe Alwyn, what is it about? In Somagnews we have all the details.

The 30-year-old singer subtly dropped a track during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

The brief mention occurred while Taylor Swift was talking about the top-secret making of her eighth studio album, Folklore. While the ten Grammy Award winner said that she usually plays her music for her friends before releasing it to the world, she noted that this time it was not the case.

“It was strange because I had never made an album and had not played it to my friends or told my friends,” she said at one point during the talk, which took place in early November.

Taylor Swift surprises with her expression

“The only people who knew were the people I was doing it with, my boyfriend, my family, and then my management team. So that’s the fewest people I’ve ever met about anything.”

Did you catch it? Taylor Swift used the term “boyfriend,” leaving fans with the impression that the 29-year-old English actor hasn’t asked the question.

The Swifties were speculating on the couple’s status after the singer posted a snippet from her re-recording of “Love Story” last week.

After hearing the teaser, some fans thought the artist had modified the words to “baby, just say ‘yes baby just said’ yes”. However, sources confirmed E! News that the lyrics had not changed.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been together for a few years. While reports of their romance were first released in 2017, they are rumored to have started dating in 2016. And despite public interest, they have managed to protect much of their relationship from the limelight.



