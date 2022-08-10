Taylor Swift and Joe Alvin are “excited about their future” after more than 5 years of marriage: they are “insanely happy”

Forever her London boy! Taylor Swift and Joe Alvin “have the best of all worlds” for more than five years of a relationship, according to a source in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“They like to divide their time between England and Nashville,” says an insider, noting: “They both like it.”

The 32-year-old singer “Lover” and the 31-year-old British actor were first linked in 2017, when it became known about their affair in May of the same year. Since they got in touch, the two have managed to keep their personal relationship low-key and mostly secret.

“As soon as Taylor and Joe started dating, it became obvious to both of them that they were happy going about their business in a low—key manner,” a source tells us.

The Grammy winner and the “Conversations with Friends” star’s desire to remain independent amid their romance only strengthened them as a couple, according to an insider who notes, “It was an important reason why they got closer.”

The source adds that Swift and Alvin are “insanely happy together and excited about their future together.”

Little has changed between the couple since they became part of each other in early 2017. In October of the same year, a separate source told us that the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer had a “very normal” affair with Alvin.

“They just train, watch movies together and invite friends,” an insider said of the promising relationship at the time. “Taylor loves to cook and bake for him. They’re still doing it slowly.”

Swift is mostly silent about his personal life, especially when it comes to the actor Mary, Queen of Scots. However, in her Netflix documentary “Miss Americana” in January 2020, she hinted at Alina, saying that she was falling in love with someone special.

“I was falling in love with a man who had a surprisingly normal, harmonious life,” she said in the film. “We decided together that we want our relationship to be private. I was happy. But I wasn’t happy in the way I was taught to be happy. It was happiness without anyone’s participation. We were just happy.”

Two months later, a third source exclusively told us that the couple “talked about their future and marriage.” The couple, who have collaborated in music for years, “have no set deadlines, but they are very much in love,” according to an insider.

To learn more about Swift and Eliun’s romance, watch the exclusive video above and buy the latest issue of Us Weekly on newsstands right now.