Taylor Swift: All the details of her mom’s battle with cancer

Taylor Swift and her family go through a difficult time after Andrea Swift was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago

Taylor Swift took the intimate relationship she had with her fans to the next level in April 2015.

The Grammy winner posted an entry on her Tumblr to announce that her mother, Andrea Swift, a beloved figure among her fans, had been diagnosed with cancer.

“I would like to keep the details of her condition and her treatment plans private, but she wanted you guys to know,” wrote Taylor Swift, “I wanted you to know why she may not be in so many shows on this tour. . She has an important battle to fight. ”

Five years after her fight with cancer, it’s clear that Andrea Swift’s battle has only strengthened her relationship with her pop superstar daughter.

Andrea Swift discovers her cancer at Christmas

Taylor Swift surprised fans with the honest reveal, which came after the song-making star asked her mother to take a series of health screenings just in case.

“For Christmas this year, I asked my mom that one of her gifts to me be to go to the doctor for a health screening, just to ease some of my concerns. She agreed and went in for a check. There were no red flags and she felt perfectly fine, but she did it just to please me and my brother, “wrote Taylor Swift.

However, when the results came in, they learned that Andrea Swift had cancer. Later, Taylor Swift and Andrea kept the details of her treatment private, but their announcement that her mother might not be that close to her on tours did not ultimately affect her role as an unofficial ambassador. of her famous daughter.

When Taylor Swift traveled the country in 2017 on the “reputation stadium tour,” Andrea was frequently seen by fans who continued to wish her well.

Swift included tributes to Andrea on two albums

While Billboard’s favorite artist did not address her mother’s cancer on her 2016 album “reputation,” she wrote an emotional tribute to her on “Lover” three years later.

Backed by hers from her childhood favorites, The Chicks, Taylor Swift returned to her country roots for “Soon You’ll Get Better.” The ballad, sung softly over a simple melody on the piano, speaks of the singer’s fears for the health of her mother and her desire to see her improve.

The fact that her mother is her best friend is a point Taylor Swift has made over and over again, including a beautiful tribute to their relationship on “The Best Day,” featured on her second album, Fearless.

Her mother’s cancer returned in 2019

Shortly before “Lover” was released in August 2019, Taylor Swift revealed that her mother had been diagnosed with cancer once again.

The “Folklore” songwriter, she wrote an essay for Elle magazine in which she talked about the 30 things she learned before she turned 30, including learning to care only about the important things.

She also included the fact that her father had battled cancer at some point before.

“I had to learn to manage serious illnesses in my family. Both my parents have had cancer and my mother is now fighting it again. ”

“She has taught me that there are real problems and then there is everything else. My mom’s cancer is a real problem. She used to be so anxious about the daily ups and downs. I give all my worries, stress and prayers to real problems now. ”

“While I was in treatment, they found a brain tumor,” Swift told Variety in 2020 while promoting her documentary Miss Americana. “And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor are nothing like what we have experienced before with her cancer. So it has been a very difficult time for us as a family. ”

The singer also explained how her mother’s ongoing health issues led her to schedule only select shows in 2020, rather than a full tour, to promote Lover. (The dates would eventually be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.)

“I mean, we don’t know what’s going to happen. We do not know which treatment we are going to choose. It was just the decision to make at the time, for now, because of what’s going on, “Swift said of not wanting to tour internationally or in too many US cities.

“Everyone loves their mom; But for me she’s really the guiding force Most of the decisions I make, I discuss them first with her. So obviously it was a big problem talking about her illness. ”

But it hasn’t been all bad for matriarch Swift. In a moving scene from the Netflix documentary, Andrea sits happily next to a gigantic Great Dane spotted in black and white. The dog is a wish-list item from hers that she decided to bring into her feline-focused family after she was diagnosed, and she called hers “cancer dog” of hers.

While the scene shows Taylor Swift staring in feigned horror, Andrea looks as happy as she can be, still displaying the bright personality that has made her a hit with fans.



