Taylor Swift Adds 17 More Concerts to “The Eras Tour” 2023

New concerts in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Chicago and other places have been added to the long summer tour.

Taylor Swift has added 17 more concerts to her recently announced “The Eras Tour” — see the new dates below and buy tickets here.

Next summer, the singer will embark on a grand tour of North America in support of the new album “Midnights”, which will take place throughout the summer and will be attended by many special guests, including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owann.

After eight new concerts were added to the tour last week, now even more have been added to the tour: 17 more concerts and several evenings in some cities.

The tour will now begin on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona, on a new date, the day before “The Eras Tour” was originally scheduled to begin at the same location.

Other cities with new dates include Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, Detroit and Los Angeles.

Fans can register to participate in the TaylorSwiftTix pre-sale on Ticketmaster right now here until Wednesday, November 9, at 23:59 Eastern Standard Time, and the pre-sale is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, November 15, at 10:00 Pacific Standard Time. The Capital One Exclusive Cardholder Presale begins on Tuesday, November 15, at 14:00 Pacific Time, and the general sale begins on Friday, November 18, at 10:00 Pacific Standard Time.

See the full updated list of US dates for “The Eras Tour” below.

MARCH 2023

17 — State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona (new show)

18. State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona.

24 – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada (new show)

25. Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

31 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

APRIL 2023

1. AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

2. AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

13 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida (new show)

14. Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida.

15. Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida.

21 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas (new show)

22 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

23 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas (new show)

28. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia.

29. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia.

30 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia (new show)

MAY 2023

5. Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee.

6. Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee.

7 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee (new show)

12 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA.

13 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA.

14 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA.

19. Gillett Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts.

20. Gillett Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts.

21. Gillett Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts.

26 – Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey.

27 – Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey.

28 – Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey.

JUNE 2023

2 — Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

3 — Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

4 — Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois (new show)

9 – Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan (new show)

10. Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan.

16 – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (new show)

17. Akrisur Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

23 – US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota (new show)

24. US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

30 – Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio (new show)

JULY 2023

1. Pacor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio.

7 — GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri (new show)

8. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri.

14 – Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado (new show)

15 – Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

22 — Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington.

23. Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington.

28. Levi Stadium, Santa Clara, California.

29. Levi Stadium, Santa Clara, California.

AUGUST 2023

3. SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California.

4. SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California.

5. SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California.

8 — SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California (new show)

9 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California (new show)

Swift also recently confirmed that a UK tour in support of “Midnights” will be announced soon. Fans who have pre-ordered the album will be able to get access to an exclusive pre-sale of tickets.

Elsewhere, Swift this week shared two new remixes of her “Midnights” lead single, “Anti-Hero.” The first dance-ready remix was provided by the French DJ Kungs, and producer Jayda G prepared a second, equally cheerful version of the track.

Both remixes of “Anti-Hero” — and another acoustic version of the track — appear a few days after Swift released an additional reinterpretation of the track, which featured Bleachers (her producer Jack Antonoff’s band). Prior to that, the singer shared the first Anti-Hero remix; Roosevelt’s version, which arrived on November 9.