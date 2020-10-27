Taylor Swift: 3 songs the singer wrote for John Mayer

Taylor Swift and John Mayer dated for a few months in 2009-2010. These are 3 songs that the singer wrote about him.

After hanging out with more age-appropriate celebrities like Joe Jonas, Lucas Till, and Taylor Lautner, Taylor Swift became involved with musician John Mayer. They reportedly dated for a few months in 2009-2010.

The couple first connected after Mayer tweeted Swift, hoping to write a song with her. They then proceeded to work together for months, on stage and in the studio.

Rumors about Swift and Mayer as a couple were not confirmed until the performance of the song, “Half of My Heart,” at the 2009 Jingle Ball. Some of Swift’s songs from this time are presumed to be about Mayer. Find out what tracks they are and how they ranked on the Billboard Hot 100.

1. ‘Ours’

“Ours,” the sixth single from Taylor Swift’s Speak Now album, is about a romance others judge. She comforts her partner while telling him how special their relationship really is, singing, “Don’t worry, your pretty little mind / People throw rocks at things that shine.”

In addition to timing, references such as the subject’s tattoos and “the gap between the teeth”, as well as the overall theme of a taboo relationship, led fans and critics to believe that this song is about Mayer. “Ours” peaked at No. 13, spending 20 weeks on the Billboard chart.

2. ‘The Story of Us’

Swift offered enough explanation behind the Speak Now single ‘The Story of Us’ to determine who he sings to. She told USA Today, “‘The Story of Us’ tries to meet someone I had been with at an awards show.”

“We were sitting within a few seats of each other. I wanted to talk to the person, but we both had these silent shields, “the singer said. Mayer and Swift attended the CMT awards in June 2010, so everything fits.

Also, she said that it was about the same person as the next song on this list. The popular track “The Story of Us” spent 12 weeks on the Billboard chart, reaching number 41.

3. ‘Dear John’

Given the title, it was easy for the more casual listener to realize who the Speak Now song “Dear John” is about. Taylor Swift sings about a relationship gone wrong, holding the subject responsible for hurting her.

Most notable is her mention of the age difference in lines like “Don’t you think 19 is too young / To be played by your dark and twisted games?” Mayer himself responded years later when asked how he felt about the track.

Mayer told Rolling Stone that he was caught off guard, and that he had truly felt humiliated. “I never did anything to deserve that. It was a really lousy thing for him to do, “said the composer.



