Taylor Swift: 3 songs the singer wrote for Joe Jonas

These are the three songs Taylor Swift wrote about Joe Jonas, the guy who broke up with her in 25 seconds.

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas dated for a few months in 2008. She can be seen in the 2009 film Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience, acting alongside him and his siblings in stills from an August 2008 show.

Swift and Jonas were seen at the MTV Video Music Awards that same year. However, they separated sometime in October 2008. More than a decade later, Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas maintain a friendly relationship.

They have both been longtime actors and have attended many of the same industry awards and events. However, the record of their relationship lives on. Here are 3 songs that Taylor Swift wrote for Joe Jonas.

1. ‘Forever & Always’

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2008, Swift spoke about Jonas. She said there was “a song” about him on her Fearless album. After explaining that they had recently broken up, Swift referred to him as “the guy who broke up with me on the phone in 25 seconds.”

The song is about asking yourself what you did wrong when a relationship falls apart and reflecting on past promises. As Swift told DeGeneres, Jonas was her first relationship with a celebrity, making it an even more traumatic experience.

2. ‘Last Kiss’

For the next album, Speak Now, Swift was able to deepen her relationship with Jonas. Released in 2010, it is the only album in her catalog in which she wrote all the songs without co-authors. Because of this it reads like a diary, with references to at least a couple of her famous ex-boyfriends-

“Last Kiss,” which was on the Billboard chart for a week at No. 71, is believed to be about Jonas. In the song, she sings, “I got off the plane / That July 9,” which fans pointed to as a date she attended a Jonas Brothers concert in 2008.

3. ‘Better Than Revenge’

Aside from “Forever & Always”, “Better Than Revenge” is the song that most Swifties say is about Jonas. If you are a Swift fan (like the Somagnews you will know that the track is not a sad ballad about a lost relationship, but rather a vengeful song.

In it, he sings about getting revenge on a woman who is now with her ex, warning her that she is “an actress.” When fans connected the dots, it became clear that Swift was referring to actress Camilla Belle, whom Jonas met when she starred in the video for the Jonas Brothers song “Love Bug.”

Belle and Jonas became official very soon after he and Taylor Swift parted ways, dating until 2010. “Better Than Revenge” spent a week on the Billboard chart at No. 56.



