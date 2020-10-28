Taylor Swift: 3 songs the singer wrote for Joe Alwyn

These are three songs Taylor Swift wrote about Joe Alwyn, the boy who won her heart in mid-2016.

Taylor Swift has written many songs about her ex-boyfriends, from John Mayer to Conor Kennedy. In fact, it was what she was best known for. But for the past four years, she has maintained a stable relationship with Joe Alwyn, to whom she has dedicated some of her best songs.

It is worth mentioning that the relationship between Swift and Alwyn is one of the least common in the pink press. They have both decided to keep a low profile and we hardly ever see them together. However, we can learn a little more about this romance thanks to these 3 songs that Swift wrote for him.

1. “Delicate”

“Delicate” is the sixth single from the 2007 album ‘Reputation’. Here Taylor Swift sings about how fragile the early days of their courtship were, even when she was falling in love. The track peaked at # 12 and spent 35 weeks on the Billboard chart.

2. “Gorgeous”

Then there’s “Gorgeous” from the same ‘Reputation’ album. On the track, Swift sings about how attracted she was to Alwyn when she first met him, even though she was in a relationship (with Calvin Harris or Tom Hiddleston) at the time.

3 “Lover” / “Cruel Summer”

If you are a loyal Swift fan (like the La Verdad Noticias team) you will know that “Lover” is the title track of the singer’s seventh album. In it, Swift sings about the more mundane aspects of being in a long-term relationship, while fully professing her love for Alwyn.

But perhaps the most confessional song about Alwyn is “Cruel Summer.” On the track, Swift sings about falling in love with the actor while trying to keep their relationship a secret. Although it wasn’t a single, “Cruel Summer” peaked at # 29 and spent two weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.



