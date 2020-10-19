Taylor Swift: 3 songs the singer wrote for Jake Gyllenhaal

Taylor Swift has sung about her love life on several occasions, and her romance with Jake Gyllenhaal is no exception.

Like many of her other romances, both short and long, Taylor Swift has sung about actor Jake Gyllenhaal several times in the past. There are quite a few songs that are believed to be about their courtship, which lasted from late 2010 to early 2011.

Although the timeline is a bit confusing and the two were very secretive about their relationship, fans of the singer (who call themselves Swifties) have identified which of her songs refer to Gyllenhaal. Here are three of them that are listed on the Billboard Hot 100.

1. ‘We Are Never Ever Ever Getting Back Together’

Swift’s first single from her 2012 album, Red, was titled “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” the song was a huge hit, peaked at # 1 and spent 24 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. first number one single, and what’s more, it held that top spot for several weeks.

On the track, Taylor Swift sings about someone she broke up with and was back with a few times. She explained in a webcast (as reported by ABC) that she conceived the concept after sharing details of a recent relationship in 2011.

2. ‘Network’

The album’s title track was finally released as their fifth and final single. “Red” spent 22 weeks on the Billboard chart, peaking at number 6. Swift did not go into detail when describing this track.

She simply told ABC, “I wrote this song about the fact that some things are hard to forget, because the emotions involved with them were so intense.” However, several indications in the lyrics of the song point to her relationship with Gyllenhaal.

Astrology, that was the key to discovering who “State of Grace” is about. The letter “twin fire signs and four blue eyes” clearly indicates Gyllenhaal, as they both have birthdays in mid-December.

Taylor Swift’s “State of Grace” was released as Red’s fourth promotional single and fourth official single. However, it did not perform as well as other singles, spending only a week on the Billboard chart at # 13.



