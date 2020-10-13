Taylor Swift: 3 songs the singer wrote for Harry Styles

Although Taylor Swift has not said it openly, several people say that these three songs were inspired by Harry Styles.

Years have passed since Taylor Swift became involved in what remains one of her most prominent relationships, with Harry Styles. The then country artist and the then One Direction singer were spotted together in April 2012, but they reportedly only dated.

They then dated for about a month, before parting ways in January 2013. Today, Swift is in a relationship with Joe Alwyn, while Styles has hooked up with a good number of women, including Kendall Jenner. But we will always have the songs that Swift wrote for him.

1. “I Knew You Were Trouble”

Rarely does the singer of “Cardigan” admit who a song is about or who was the source of inspiration. But in a March 2013 interview with Times magazine, she did just that.

Speaking about her performance of “I Knew You Were Trouble” at the BRIT Awards last month, she said: “It’s not hard to access that emotion when the person the song is addressed to is standing on the side of the stage watching.

The media went wild, just as they had at the time of the show, when all the media reported that Swift performed the song that was rumored to be about Styles right in front of him and his One Direction bandmates.

2. “Style”

In 2014, the “Betty” singer released her first official pop album, 1989. And once again, the third single focused on Styles: in fact, the title just tells you everything you need to know. Swift knows she made it obvious, telling Rolling Stone, “We should have called it ‘I’m Not Even Sorry.’

The song reached number 6 on the Billboard chart, staying for 32 weeks. In “Style,” Swift sings about a James Dean-style lover she can’t get enough of, even though their relationship is finally doomed.

Unlike “I Knew You Were Trouble”, this song was written about the time that Swift and Styles were officially together and it came after she had some time to reflect on the relationship.

3. “Out of the Woods”

Appropriately following “Style” in 1989 is “Out of the Woods”. The track was the first promotional single and the sixth official single from the album. It peaked at No. 18, spending a total of 10 weeks on the list. And the lyrics about an accident are both metaphorical and literal, the singer told NPR.

“’Hitting the brakes too early’ could mean… we had an accident and had to deal with the consequences. But also, the relationship ended earlier than it should because there was a lot of fear involved, ”he said. Swift adds that there was “a huge sense of anxiety involved and a lot of media attention.”

Other songs from 1989 are also rumored to be about Styles. When asked on The Howard Stern Show in March 2020 how it felt to be the subject of these tracks, the Styles said: “I think it’s flattering. Even if the song is not so flattering. “



