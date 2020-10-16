Taylor Swift: 3 songs the singer wrote for Calvin Harris

Although Taylor Swift has not said it openly, several fans claim that these three songs were written for her ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris.

In early 2015, singer Taylor Swift began dating DJ Calvin Harris. Thus began what was, at the time, their longest relationship. She even acknowledged it publicly: At the iHeartRadio Music Awards in April 2016, she thanked her “boyfriend, Adam.”

However, it wasn’t long before the songwriter changed her tune. At the end of May 2016, they broke up and, a couple of weeks later, the “Betty” singer was spotted with actor Tom Hiddleston.

After a summer of romance that some theorized for publicity, Taylor and Hiddleston parted ways. The singer has been with Joe Alwyn ever since. Here are the songs possibly Taylor Swift wrote for Calvin Harris.

1. ‘I Forgot That You Existed’

The first track on Swift’s 2019 album Lover is an ode to Swift’s decision to put someone in her past. Although not a single, the song spent a couple of weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at # 28. And, like many of their songs, it could be about more than one person.

While some fans feel that the “Cardigan” singer is singing about leaving her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West behind, others think it is about her drama with Harris.

2. ‘Dancing With Our Hands Tied’

This song is from Swift’s 2017 album Reputation and was not included on the Billboard Hot 100. It is also the most controversial. Some fans feel that this is about the beginning of her relationship with Alwyn and how she thought they should hide from the media.

However, some think it is about the deterioration of the relationship between her and Harris. That argument comes from the fact that Swift was 25 when they started dating, and she sings about someone that age. Swift also sings about “an invisible locket” and fans noted that Harris once gave her a locket.

3. ‘Getaway Car’

The clearest example of a Hiddleston and Harris reference comes in ‘Getaway Car’. In the song, Swift references what is now one of her most talked about public appearances: the 2016 Met Gala. She attended the event without her then-boyfriend, Harris, and was seen hanging out with Hiddleston.

Taylor Swift completes the rest of the story for her listeners with ‘Getaway Car’, comparing her “escape” with Hiddleston to criminals fleeing a robbery. She explains that she met him at the event and that he was her “reason” for leaving Harris. But the relationship was “cursed” from the beginning.



