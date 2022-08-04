Taylor Rooks Reportedly Got a Famous Job in the NFL

Taylor Rooks is the latest famous name to get a job on Amazon’s upcoming Thursday night football broadcast team.

According to sports media insider Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Rooks joined the team as a reporter.

“Taylor Rooks is an incredibly talented journalist who has already established himself as one of the best interviewers in sports,” said Marie Donohue, vice president of Global Sports Video for Amazon. “We look forward to her engaging and vibrant conversations in our Thursday night football coverage.”

Rooks will continue her work with Turner Sports, where she hosts the Taylor Rooks X podcast for Bleacher Report.

The 30-year-old reporter will join a rich list of talented TV presenters on the football team on Thursday night. The group already includes announcer Al Michaels, color analyst Kirk Herbstreit, sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung, studio host Charissa Thompson and analysts Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Akweeb Talib and Andrew Whitworth.

Roux met with Front Office Sports to answer a few questions about her new performance.

“I will give interviews and reports. You will see a lot of long gatherings, very similar to what I did in the NBA. Conversations and meaningful discussions — and telling these stories creatively and innovatively here on Prime Video,” she said.

Amazon will be covering the first Thursday night football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs, which will take place on September 15.