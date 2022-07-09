Taylor Hawkins’ son Oliver plays Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” drums at a July 4th party After His Father’s death

Taylor Hawkins with an insert of her son Oliver Shane Hawkins. Shutterstock; Courtesy of Shane Hawkins/Instagram

Forever in his heart. Almost four months after the tragic death of Taylor Hawkins, his eldest son Oliver played one of his father’s tracks at a party in honor of July 4th.

“July 4th. Thanks to the Laguna Beach community, the police (for not shutting us down), @spliffriff_ and the @marcusskenderian family,” the teenage musical group The Alive, who was opening for the Foo Fighters in Lollapalooza Chile, signed the footage on Instagram. on Friday, July 8, from their Monday, July 4, festivities. “Special thanks to @shane_hawkins_22 for participating💥”.

In the band’s videos on social media, Oliver, who often performs under his middle name Shane, drummed to the band’s cover of the Foo Fighters song “My Hero”. According to TikTok footage from the performance, Oliver dedicated the number to his father.

Foo Fighters previously announced on March 25 that Taylor had died at the age of 50.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band, consisting of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee, said in a joint statement. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will forever remain with all of us. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect during this unimaginably difficult time.”

The late Texas native, who is survived by his wife Alison Hawkins, son Oliver and daughters Annabelle and Everly, was on tour with a rock band in Bogota, Colombia at the time of his death.

“My deepest gratitude and admiration to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor fans everywhere for the outpouring of love that each of you showed our beloved Taylor,” wrote Alison, who married the late drummer in 2005. she broke her silence about his death via Instagram last month. “Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort [to] my family and me at this time of unimaginable grief. As Taylor’s wife and on behalf of our children, I want to share with you how much you meant to him and how devoted he was to “knocking you down” during every performance.”

She continued in her emotional letter: “Taylor was honored to be a part of the Foo Fighters and appreciated his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We considered every member of the band and the extended Foo Fighters team to be our family. …Taylor’s engaging spirit and deep love of music will live on forever thanks to the collaborations he enjoyed so much with other musicians and the catalog of songs he created and participated in.”

Since then, the Foo Fighters have announced that they will perform live for the first time since Taylor’s death, paying tribute to their bandmate with two concerts in September.