Taylor Ann Green from Southern Charm Wants Andy Cohen to Introduce Her to Tom Schwartz After Shep Rose Broke Up

A new crossover? Taylor Ann Green showed interest in Tom Schwartz after she broke up with Shep Rose, and Andy Cohen is going to play the role of a matchmaker.

The chronology of the relationship between Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green

“Is there anyone in Bravovers that any of you would like me to introduce you to?” the host of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” asked 27-year-old Green and Naomi Olindo on Thursday, August 11.

When Rose’s ex-husband replied, “Blonde Tom,” the producer realized that she was referring to the star of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Tom Schwartz’s new single!” said Cohen. — He will be on BravoCon.

“I met him on NBC Upfronts and he was just a doll,” the Charleston resident replied. “He’s very cute.”

Everything we know about the breakup of Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz

Last month, we confirmed that our Southern Charm colleagues had broken up after almost two years of living together. She first talked about the breakup on WWHL.

“We are not together. …I’ll probably have to assume [he wasn’t faithful to me],” Green told Cohen, noting that she’s not in touch with Rose at the moment. “It’s not a stick that broke the camel’s back, but I think everything that is shown nine months later turns out to be true,” he still thinks.”

We have reached out to Rose for comments regarding Green’s cheating remarks. (The author of “Average Expectations” previously admitted during the reunion in season 7 that he kissed another woman during his affair with Green.)

“Taylor initiated it. But they both took the place she offered,” co—star Olivia Flowers told us on Monday, August 8. “[Taylor does] as good as could be expected. It’s one thing to go through a breakup, but it’s another to face it publicly. And I think it was kind of a shock in all of this. The news broke before she really accepted it herself. But she was good.”

Schwartz, for his part, broke up with Katie Maloney earlier this year after 12 years of marriage and less than six years of marriage.

The 10th season of “Rules of the pump”: everything you need to know at the moment

“[Dating] seems terrible to me,” the co—owner of Schwartz & Sandy told us in July. “By the way, I’ve been thinking about it a lot. The prospect of dating seems scary to me, and I’m afraid to go on my first date. I refuse to do that.”

He added: “I’m kind of learning to be myself all over again. Not that I’ve ever been a codependent. I think it happens to some other actors as well. To relive how to exist in the world as one person, [it’s] strange. I feel dirty saying that.”