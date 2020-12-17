Taxi Chaos, Crazy Taxi clone, arrives on Switch

Taxi Chaos, game inspired by the classic Crazy Taxi, will be released in February 2021 for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The announcement was made on Thursday (17) by the production companies Team6 Game Studios, Lion Castle and GS2 Games, which came together to develop the title.

The game is described as “a new and modern version of the classic taxi games in which drivers can earn great fares by picking up and taking their customers to the destination of choice”. However, it seems that it is not just the plot that is based on the SEGA classic.

The gameplay featured in the video is also reminiscent of Crazy Taxi. With the difference that in Taxi Chaos there will be a huge map to circulate and the option to unlock new cars and items. The graphics, although simple for the time, also remind the game too much, especially in the reaction of passengers, who celebrate each risky maneuver at the wheel.

Interestingly, although it is not developed by SEGA, the company is taking care of distributing Taxi Chaos in Japan and Asia together with Epicsoft. With that, we can conclude that the “tribute” will not suffer from licensing problems of the company that made the game honored.



