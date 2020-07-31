Tax on electronic payments may have a rate of 0.4%

The tax on electronic payments that has been considered by the federal government in recent days, may have an even higher rate than initially suggested, according to Folha de S.Paulo, in an article published on Thursday (30).

The initial proposal presented by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes was to tax payments made by digital means at 0.2%. With this, it would be possible to raise approximately R $ 120 billion for public coffers, annually, according to the portfolio’s estimates, money that would be used to relieve companies’ payroll by 25%, in taxes applied up to a minimum wage.

In order to extend the tax cut to other salary ranges, the Ministry of Economy is already considering increasing the rate, according to the vehicle, to 0.4%. In this way, it would be possible to double the collection, in theory, in addition to supporting Renda Brasil, a new government social program that should replace Bolsa Família.

With the “digital tax”, as this new tax has been called, the government wants to take advantage of the growth of electronic commerce during the pandemic of the new coronavirus to increase the collection. He also came to be called the “new CPMF”, but the minister has already denied the link between the two taxes.

Proposal already has opponents

In an interview with Folha, special adviser to the Ministry of Economy Guilherme Afif Domingos revealed that the proposal for the new tax will probably be sent to the National Congress in August.

But before it is put to debate, it has already faced resistance. The president of the Chamber of Deputies Rodrigo Maia, for example, declared himself against the proposal. For him, the exemption from the payroll should be done with the reduction of public spending and not through the creation of new taxes.



