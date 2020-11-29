Tatiana’s appearance can be linked to Alicia Sierra

In one of the most talked about topics among fans, they have mentioned their wish for a character to return. It will be a memorable moment as it is the last time you will see Spanish thieves at La Casa de Papel.

Related to this, one of the characters that fans would like to see again is Tatiana (Diana Gómez). Some avid viewers are convinced that she will also return in season 5 of La Casa de Papel.

Tatiana could suddenly appear in a red jumpsuit and start working with the gang that is already fighting because they are already surrounded by the police. Many agreed that this could happen at La Casa de Papel.

Furthermore, with the appearance of Tatiana, a link with Alicia Sierra could be argued. They look pretty similar and it can be revealed that they are sisters in La Casa de Papel season 5, which is a huge reveal.

On the other hand, it should be noted that there are still no solid indications that Alicia and Tatiana may be related, but there have been several speculations among fans and they are not averse to this famous theory of La Casa de Papel.

In the meantime, you can only hope that it will air or that Netflix will show more information about it. The last season of La Casa de Papel is expected to arrive in 2021 without a specific date yet.



