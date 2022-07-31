Tatiana Maslany: “The Hulk Woman is the antithesis” of most superhero projects

While Marvel Studios’ Disney Plus shows initially focused on returning characters, 2022 was dedicated to introducing new and exciting additions to the cinematic universe, one of which is Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters. Now Maslany teased how the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series differs from most superhero projects.

The Hulk woman will see Walters, a lawyer and cousin of Bruce Banner, who after a blood transfusion becomes a green superhero, replacing the Hulk Mark Ruffalo. While the brief footage debuted during Disney Plus Day last November, the first full trailer for She-Hulk was released on May 17, highlighting the many exciting storylines that await us.

In a new interview with Empire, Maslany talked about the upcoming series, believing that it will be something completely different from the stories about superheroes that were before. “She really is the complete opposite of most superhero stories,” the actress shared. “… There is this great element of negation in her that evokes sympathy. For me, it was about rejecting what happened for as long as possible, because that’s what causes the funny tension between Jennifer and the Hulk Woman.”

Maslany also shared her experience with Ruffalo, adding, “We were as stupid as two kids who were handed shovels by our parents and told to go play in the sandbox.” Besides following Walters’ difficulties trying to balance her career and her superhuman abilities, it should be equally interesting to see Bruce Banner as a mentor. This is especially true since Banner has now been able to combine his intelligence with the strength and physical stature of the Hulk after more experiments with gamma radiation.

Created by Jessica Gao (“Rick and Morty”, “Robot Baby”, “Silicon Valley”), “The Hulk Woman” will consist of nine 30-minute episodes, most of which will be directed by Kat Coiro (“Modern Family”, “Shameless”, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”). The series, as confirmed by Kevin Feige, could potentially last several seasons, unlike other limited MCU projects such as WandaVision. Rumor has it that the Hulk Woman will see the return of Matt Murdoch/The daredevils of Charlie Cox, a blind lawyer turned vigilante who first made his MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Maslany and Ruffalo will be joined by Emil Blonsky/The Abomination of Tim Roth, Ginger Gonzaga as Walters’ best friend, Renee Elise Goldsberry as Amelia and Jamila Jamil as Titania, a supervillain who becomes the main enemy of the Hulk Woman.

Based on Maslany’s comments, unlike previous MCU shows (especially “Hawkeye” and “Miss Marvel”), it seems that the Hulk Woman has a main character who has no desire to live the life of a superhero, since she is already living a successful life, having an established career. As with previous Hulk projects, focusing on a character who denies his abilities rather than accepting them will be an interesting story to explore, and it will be a breath of fresh air for the MCU.

The premiere of the film “The Hulk Woman: Sworn Lawyer” will take place on Disney Plus on August 17, 2022.