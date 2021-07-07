Tatiana Delgado, winner of the Award

Tatiana Delgado: a STEM talent and professional with more than twenty years of experience in the video game industry in Spain, has been awarded the 1st CIMA Games Award for Talent in the Video Game Industry, rewarding her long career in the sector and a whole a benchmark for young people who aspire to be professionals in video game development.

As part of the Celsius 232 Festival

Delgado started in this industry at the independent studio Rebel Act Studios as a game, environment and narrative designer for an asymmetric multiplayer RPG game, and designing levels and script for Ultimate Blade, the Xbox version of Blade: the Edge of Darkness. Soon after, she started working for Enigma Software as a level designer, in addition to other studios such as AKQA or Zinkia, designing concepts for mobile games, Flash and PSP.

Tatiana Delgado has been game director and senior designer for Tequila Works, she has designed gamification experiences for educational, business motivation and marketing purposes, among other purposes, for Frequentia; She has worked for Gameloft and King, has been co-founder and design director of the Vertical Robot studio and is also co-founder of Out of the Blue Games, a company focused on narrative and puzzle-type video games that published Call of the Sea at the end of 2020. .

The I CIMA Games Award is given by the Association of Women Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media (CIMA) as part of the Celsius 232 Festival, a festival that equates the video game with the rest of narrative languages, aims to make visible the work and talent of media professionals, always with a gender perspective and with the aim of supporting a growing sector in Spain.

The Celsius 232 Festival of Terror, Fantasy and Science Fiction of Avilés focuses on the most varied narrative languages, with the video game as one of its main axes. An international event with academic and street activities that put forward an egalitarian presence, with more than 50% of guests in its latest editions.