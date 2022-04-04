Tatiana Ali from The Prince of Bel-Air weighs in that Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022

Family business. The fresh star of “The Prince of Beverly Hills” Tatiana Ali criticized former co-star Will Smith for hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars, but she still cares about her on-screen cousin.

“I really love [Will Smith],” the former child star, 43, wrote via Twitter on Sunday, April 3. “[But] Chris Rock didn’t deserve to be hit. Period.” Adding that her “heart aches” because of the quarrel, Ali explained that she thinks 53-year-old Smith is still a good person. “I do not know what caused this chaos and confusion, but I know that Will has a big heart. I’ve seen him try his best to do the right thing many times. I believe in him.”

The singer became the first cast member of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to comment on the incident.

On Sunday, March 27, Smith punched 57-year-old Rock in the face after the comedian joked about Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, starring in the movie “Soldiers”. Jane 2, a reference to her shaved head. After storming the stage in defense of his 50-year-old wife, the “Gettin’ Jiggy With It” rapper returned to his seat and shouted to Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

When Smith received the Best Actor Award later that evening for his role in King Richard, he tearfully apologized for his actions. “In my life, I am called to love people, protect them and be a river for my people,” he said. “I want to apologize to the academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees… Thank you for this moment. And thank you on behalf of Richard and the entire Williams family. Thanks. I hope the academy will invite me back.”

The next day, actor Ali publicly apologized to Rock, writing on Instagram: “My behavior at yesterday’s Academy Awards ceremony was unacceptable and inexcusable. …I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am confused, and my actions did not indicate who I want to be. There is no place for violence in the world of love and kindness.”

Smith’s post continued: “I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the visitors and everyone watching around the world.”

On Monday, March 28, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that it would conduct an official investigation of the situation. “The Academy condemns Mr. Smith’s actions on last night’s show,” the Academy said in a statement via Variety on Monday, March 28. “We have officially launched an official review of the incident and will study further actions and consequences in accordance with our Charter, Standards of Conduct and the laws of the State of California.”

Smith resigned from the Academy four days later, saying he planned to “fully accept any consequences of my behavior.”

In a statement to Variety, the “Bad Guys” star continued: “I have deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be famous for their outstanding work. I’m heartbroken. I want to pay attention again to those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to return to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in cinema. So, I am resigning my membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and will accept any further consequences that the Council deems appropriate.”