Tati Westbrook accuses Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson of manipulating her. Tati, James Charles, Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson are involved in great drama.

In addition to being great influencers, Tati Westbrook, James Charles, Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson are the protagonists of a story full of drama . Look at all the details.

In recent years the world of beauty on YouTube has been the protagonist of great scandals , the talent of these influences to create works on their faces is very incredible, but the topic of conversation on social networks today is not that.

Tati Westbrook, James Charles and Jeffree Star are the most important influencers in the area of ​​makeup, these makeup artists are too famous for their makeup skills and Shane Dawson is one of the longest-running youtubers on the platform and is well-liked by the YouTube community .

These Internet figures have been controversial , if you want to know all the tea about why Tati Westbrook , James Charles , Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson are trending , read on …

As it turns out that Tati long ago uploaded a video to his YouTube channel called ‘Bye Sister’, where he said that he had officially broken his friendship with James Charles since he had promoted vitamins that were Tati’s competition, ensuring that James was a very egotistical, immature boy who was not a good influence on others.

Jeffree Star posted on his social media that James Charles was not a well-behaved person, accusing James of being a stalker and said he had plenty of evidence about it. With all this, some Internet users ‘ canceled ‘ James .

The drama coincided with the time when Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson were doing a second series on Star’s lifestyle , both of whom were filming in their mansion, in the merchandise distribution center and at their Jeffree makeup company.

In the preview of the series, there were several shots of how Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson lived through all the drama of James and Tati Westbrook , but the reactions of both were not revealed in the videos.

A few days ago this drama was revived because some influencer and former friends of Jeffree Star revealed that he was a very manipulative person , then netizens went against Jeffree accusing him of planning the cancellation of James Charles with the help of Shane Dawson.

Tati had been silent in this situation, only uploading phrases on her Twitter that hinted at the drama she lived with James , but today everything changed when she uploaded a video of more than 40 minutes titled ‘Breaking My Silence’.

In the clip of ‘ Breaking My Silence’, Tati Westbrook exposes Jeffree Star, the makeup artist assures that Star is double-sided and that she always said bad things about James Charles , Tati Westbrook revealed that Jeffree told her that she had videos, photos, audios and other evidence blaming James for stalking and Shane Dawson confirmed this.

So Tati Westbrook commented that he let himself be manipulated by Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson to end their friendship with James Charles because more evidence would soon come out to incriminate him. And when James announced the vitamins that represent the competition for Tati she felt that it was a confirmation of the information that Star said she had.

On the other hand , Tati Westbrook apologized to James and explained that she was a kind of cheat to knock down the successful career of James Charles since he is one of Jeffree Star’s strongest and most popular rivals .

Shane Dawson immediately responded to the accusations against him, saying that Tati was lying and that she was the manipulator, who only wants to clean her hands of what happened to James Charles . So far, Jeffree Star has not stated anything about it.

Some time ago it became known that James Charles could sue a very important brand of makeup, the makeup artist returned to scandal due to this terrible reason.




