Taron Egerton spoke honestly about the rumors about Wolverine and about his meeting with Kevin Feige

The Marvel cinematic universe is constantly expanding, both on small and silver screens. While fans recently received new information about the future of upcoming Marvel films at Comic-Con in San Diego, countless questions remain about what’s next. One of the most important is how the X-Men/Mutants will be presented (especially after the Miss Marvel finale) and who can play them. Now Taron Egerton has honestly told about these rumors about Wolverine and about his meeting with Kevin Feige.

Fans have suggested several names as possible actors for the role of Wolverine in the MCU. This includes Daniel Radcliffe, Karl Urban, and Kingsman actor Taron Egerton, who over the years has turned into a character thanks to fan art. He recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, responding to these rumors and setting a record in his meeting with MCU head Kevin Feige. As he explained,

So the reality is that there have been a lot of funkasts about it. About four years ago, I had a general meeting with Kevin, where I said that I love movies, I would like to do something, and he said that it would be great if we found something. I left and haven’t spoken to him since. I check my email every five minutes. There was a character I mentioned at that meeting, but it wasn’t the one, so that gives an idea of him. There is no reality in this.

Here it is. It seems that the rumors that Taron Egerton will appear as Wolverine in the Marvel cinematic universe have no basis. According to the actor himself, conversations about X-Men just happen among fans. Moreover, his meeting with Kevin Feige was dedicated to a completely different Marvel character. The color intrigued me.

Taron Egerton’s comments to Happy Sad Confused host Josh Horowitz finally set a record for the actor’s relationship with Marvel Studios and specifically with Kevin Feige. It seems they only had one meeting, at which Egerton expressed interest in joining the giant franchise. It looks like they haven’t spoken since, so he doesn’t intend to play Wolverine at the moment. In fact, the “Rocketman” actor is eyeing another role. But what could it be?

Marvel Comics has a seemingly endless well of characters, and Phase four has already introduced us to a bunch of exciting newcomers. But after hearing about Taron Egerton’s meeting with Kevin Feige, there will surely be many heroes that he could bring to life. Egerton’s work on the Kingsman franchise has proven that he’s great at fighting scenes, so he seems like the perfect talent for the Marvel cinematic universe.

