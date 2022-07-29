Taron Egerton explains why he refused to play Han Solo and how close he got to Harrison Ford and his role

There are popular movie franchises, and there are “Star Wars”. Generations have grown up in a galaxy far, far away, and since Disney acquired Lucasfilm, a lot of new content has appeared. This includes TV shows and several individual films, such as Han Solo: Star Wars: Stories. Actor Taron Egerton recently explained why he refused to play Han Solo in this project, and how close he got to the iconic role of Harrison Ford.

“Solo” became the second independent film to join the “Star Wars” franchise after “Rogue One”. It was a somewhat hectic set, with actor Alden Ehrenreich showing off his swagger as the young Khan. There were rumors that Kingman actor Taron Egerton also almost got this role, and recently he honestly admitted it, referring to the podcast Happy Sad Confused. As Egerton shared,

I felt like… I mean, to be honest, I got on the Falcon. I was with Chewie. I was in full costume… and I… you know, that’s how I felt. I felt like I got there, I did it, I lived it. And there was another… there was another round that I decided not to do. And now it’s far enough in the past that I feel like I can say it. I hope no one was offended that I said that. But it just seemed to me that I didn’t feel; as you know when we mentioned earlier. When I read the Kingsman script and thought: “This… I have to do this.” That’s my part.” I just didn’t feel it.

Talk about a close call. Not only that, Taron Egerton was ready to play the main character of Han Solo: Star Wars. This is already a dream come true for many fans, but there was something about this role that Egerton did not respond to. And so he ended up missing the opportunity to play everyone’s favorite sloppy Nerf shepherd.

Taron Egerton’s comments come from a longer talk about his career in Happy Sad Confused, but in the end host Josh Horowitz turned the conversation to rumors that he might be playing the X-Men Cyclops and/or Han Solo from Star Wars. And now that it’s been a few years since the 2018 “Han Solo: Star Wars.

Later in the same conversation, Taron Egerton addressed the elephant in the room when it came to playing Han Solo: the great Harrison Ford. Khan is one of the most beloved characters in the entire franchise, and Ford’s game is directly related to this. As Egerton put it,

Yes, and really can own it, and really… because you’re following Harrison Ford. You know, nobody wants to follow Harrison Ford? So yes, that didn’t happen.

Indeed, Alden Ehrenreich has been the subject of countless comparisons to Harrison Ford since he landed the role in Han Solo: Star Wars: Stories. While he wasn’t blamed for the film’s disappointing box office results, it was definitely hard for fans to imagine anyone else in the role.

Ultimately, “Solo” stands out as the first box office failure of the “Star Wars” franchise, as plans to release a sequel have been canceled and individual films postponed. But now that the Skywalker saga has come to an end, filmmakers should once again have the freedom to explore the far, far corners of the galaxy.

Taika Waititi will become the first director to take on “Star Wars” after Patty Jenkins’ “Rogue Squadron” was suspended indefinitely. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.