Tarek El Moussa says the children were “shocked” when he and Kristina Haak finished “Flip or Flop”

The truth is coming out! HGTV star Tarek El Moussa told how his children, 11-year-old Taylor and 6-year-old Brayden, relate to their parents’ popular show “Flip or Flop”, which is coming to an end in March after 10 seasons.

“They [his children] were a little shocked by it. They didn’t really understand it, but you know, they know we’re working on a lot of different things, so they’re excited to see what happens next,” Tarek, 40, told us. The TV star explained that his children had actually only seen a few episodes of the show. “I think we’re going to have to have a Flip or Flop binge week from the first season to show the kids. I think this is provided by the schedule,” he said.

The father of two shares Taylor and Braden’s children with his ex-wife and former Flip or Flop co-host Kristina Hall (nee Haak). The couple was married from 2009 to 2018, but after the divorce continued to host the HGTV series together.

Tarek and 34-year-old Heather have been married since October 2021. The couple told us what co-parenting with 38-year-old Haak is like.

“We really focus on our household, and we have certain things that we do in our household, and I know that she is focused on her household, and there are certain things that she does in her household,” Tarek said. “We try to be on the same wavelength as often as possible. as far as possible, but these are different households.”

Hall was married to TV presenter Ant Anstead, with whom she has a 2-year-old son Hudson, from 2018 to 2020, and now she is married to Joshua Hall. In January 2021, the Flip or Flop graduate applauded haters criticizing her for moving forward too quickly after breaking up with 43-year-old Anstead.

“Too fast, too early, too blah blah blah,” she wrote at the time. “This feeling of pure bliss / these deep conversations, love — that’s what it is.” Later, she changed the signature, making it just a set of emoticons.

Tarek told us that he “felt it was time” to end his and Hall’s HGTV show now that they are both happily remarried. He and Yang are currently undergoing IVF to try to have their first child together.

The couple decided to tell Tarek’s children about the process from the very beginning. “They are both rooting for the boy. Braden just wants a brother. Taylor just wants to be the only girl,” Tarek told Us.