Tarantino’s next film must be a western (otherwise he breaks his own rule)

Speculation about Quentin Tarantino’s next and possibly last film continues, and his next project should be a western to fit the blueprint he has for his legacy as a director. Quentin Tarantino has become one of the most popular and respected directors, but also very controversial because of the amount of blood and violence in his films. Quentin Tarantino’s films are also distinguished by a peculiar narrative and visual style, and it all started in 1992 with the crime film “Mad Dogs”.

Although “Mad Dogs” was a critical success, Tarantino’s big breakthrough came two years later with “Pulp Fiction,” another crime film, but told in a non-linear style. Since then, Tarantino has explored different genres in his films — from martial arts in both “Kill Bill” films to slasher in Grindhouse’s “Proof of Death” and even alternative versions of historical events, as he did in “Inglourious Bastards” and “Once upon a Time in Hollywood.” At the moment, Tarantino has directed nine films (since he considers both “Kill Bill” films as one), and he is known to have shared that he will retire after shooting 10 films, so there is a lot of speculation and expectations around his next project.

There were various rumors about what Tarantino’s last film would be — an original work, an adaptation or a sequel, like the long—awaited “Kill Bill 3” – but the best option would be if it was a western, since it would correspond to what Tarantino said about his retirement and that he was considered Western the director.

Will Tarantino’s next film be a western (and will it be his last film)?

In a conversation with Shortlist in 2015 during the promotion of the “Disgusting Eight”, Tarantino explained that he likes the idea that when he is “done with everything”, he will be considered a Western director, as it was in his Western period, but added that in order to be considered a Western director, he felt he needed to make three westerns. Tarantino explained that “copycat westerns” such as “Kill Bill: Vol. 2” and “Inglourious Bastards” (which he tried to shoot as a spaghetti western) don’t count, so for one of his films to really be considered a western, it must have horses and limited electricity. With all this in mind, Tarantino has so far shot only two westerns — Django Unchained and The Abominable Eight, so in order to fulfill this plan to be considered a western director, his last film must be a western (which means the absence of “Kill Bill”). 3).

However, it’s hard to say whether another western will really be Tarantino’s last film. Tarantino may change the way he counts his films and decide to count Django Unchained, The Abominable Eight and his new western as one package, thereby freeing up space for more films. There are many options for Quentin Tarantino’s latest film, including the possibility that he will take one of his many unfinished projects and finally bring it to the big screen, but if he still wants to be considered a Western director on the terms he mentioned, he should return to the western genre.