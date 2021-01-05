Tanya Roberts confirms death after the announcement

Actress Tanya Roberts had her death confirmed on Tuesday morning (5). However, Mike Pingel, her aide, had announced her death last Sunday (3), when she was still alive, according to information found by TMZ.

Pingel reportedly sent an official press release confirming that she would not have resisted after being taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. At the institution, Roberts was admitted with the aid of a respirator after passing out at her home on Christmas Eve.

It was he himself who denied the news the next day, stating that the actress remained hospitalized in serious condition. In media reports, Tanya Roberts’ boyfriend, Lance O’Brien, said he received a call from the hospital saying his partner was still alive.

Because of the various security protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, O’Brien was not allowed to stand next to Roberts in his hospital bed. According to him, doctors stressed that she had no chance of surviving.

Tanya Roberts dies at 65

After all the wrong news, Tanya Roberts will finally be able to rest in peace. The actress passed away at the age of 65 after playing several iconic characters, such as Sheena, in the 1984 film of the same name and Stacey Sutton, in 007 Na Mira Dos Assassinos, released in 1985.

She made her acting debut ten years earlier, in 1975, in the film Forced Entry, an erotic horror directed by Shaun Costello. Tanya also joined the cast of Charlie’s Angels, between 1980 and 1981, and gained prominence when playing Midge Pinciotti in That ’70s Show, from 1998 to 2004.

According to his page on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), his last work was in the Barbershop series, in 2005, playing Ellie Palmer.