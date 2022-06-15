Tampa Bay Lightning gains momentum ahead of Stanley Cup Finals

Bruce Bennett

The Tampa Bay Lightning intends to bring back one of their best players in the Stanley Cup Finals.

According to head coach John Cooper, star forward Brayden Point is officially ready. Point missed the last two series due to a lower body injury.

He was injured during the seventh game of the Lightning’s first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

His leg looked like it had failed him and he had to miss the entire third period as the Lightning tried to block the game.

Point scored four points in seven games that series against Toronto and will return to the center of one of the top two lines when the Stanley Cup Finals begin Wednesday night.

The Lightning are hoping to become the first team to earn three points since the New York Islanders, when they won four consecutive games (1980-1984).

The first game will take place at the Ball Arena in Denver at 20:00 ET. This will be broadcast on ABC television.