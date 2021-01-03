Tampa Bay leads 7-0 : Bucs-Falcons updates

Having lost no points in the first half of his 31-27 victory in Atlanta against the Falcons two weeks ago, Bucs wasted no time to make it to the scoreboard in today’s rematch at Raymond James Stadium.

Tom Brady threw a 29-yard pass to Chris Godwin as Tampa Bay drove 68 yards on the opening drive to take the 7-0 lead in less than four minutes into the game.

https://twitter.com/faiello_mari/status/1345794642009350146

Brady was 3 in 3 at 52 meters. In addition to the touchdown pass, 12 yards to wide receiver Mike Evans and 11 yards to narrow end Rob Gronkowski were completed.

Running back Leonard Fournette carried it three times over 14 yards.



