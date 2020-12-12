Talking to Strangers: Netflix series review

The suspense series Don’t Talk to Strangers is one of those addictive plots that, after watching the first episode, you can’t help but follow. Released on Netflix on January 30, the story is based on The Stranger, by popular thriller author Harlan Coben, and follows a small community in England with secrets that transcend seemingly peaceful lives.

Check out our review of Don’t Talk to Strangers.

Don’t Talk to Strangers has all the classic elements of suspense

The classic suspense formula seems to be repeated in all titles in the category, so with this series it couldn’t be different. It all starts with a middle class family who appears to have the perfect life: the patriarch, Adam Price, is married to a woman who loves him and has devout and respectful children; but it doesn’t take long for it to start being destroyed. Early on, a Stranger (as the character is known) approaches him to tell a surprising secret about his wife. When confronted, Price’s wife disappears without a trace.

Together with the first mysterious element in the series, we met detective Johanna Griffin, who is planning a trip with her best friend. Days before departure, the girl is murdered inside the restaurant itself.

As if that were not enough, the story also includes an alpaca whose head was cut off and a teenager found unconscious and without clothes in the forest. All of these events appear to be unrelated, but as the plot progresses, the elements begin to connect in a conspiracy too big for the small town of England.

The connection is precisely what makes Don’t Talk to Strangers one of the best titles in the category on the streaming platform. The episodes are complementary, almost like a puzzle that piques the viewer’s curiosity and makes it very difficult to turn off the television.

And this is a mold in which Netflix seems to invest more and more, being common in other suspense series, like The Sinner. Most episodes end on a cliffhanger, with new discoveries as the characters sink more and more into their own inner secrets and demons.

It is worth mentioning that art direction and photography are not to be desired. The production was able to find the perfect balance between the peaceful life of the suburbs and the construction of curious, even nosy characters, showing that in life not everything is what it seems to be.

Despite the title “The Stranger”, Estranha does not take long to be left behind, after all it is just a catalyst, a drop of water that drives all the discoveries that follow.



