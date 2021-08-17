Taliban Announced Their Promises One By One, After The Victory In Afghanistan

Taliban Spokesperson Zebihullah Mujahid held the first press conference in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, with the participation of local and foreign press members. Mujahid said that they will not interfere with the media, but will treat women within the framework of Sharia provisions.

Taliban Spokesperson Zebihullah Mujahid held the first press conference after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, and said, “As of today, we announce to everyone who stands against us in Afghanistan that our hostility has ended.”

Mujahid said that they put an end to the 20-year occupation and issued a general amnesty to prevent conflict in Afghanistan.

Stating that they are not seeking revenge, Mujahid said, “We too have suffered from this war. “We want Afghanistan’s security and peace,” he said.

NO MEDIA INTERVENTION

Mujahid said, “We will not interfere with the media. They can continue their broadcast. It doesn’t matter who worked where before.

We will not seek vengeance, nor will anyone’s house be broken into. I assure you about this. “We will not take revenge on anyone who has fought with us or been against us,” he said.

WOMEN WILL LIVE ACCORDING TO SHARIA

Saying that women are a part of society, Mujahid said, “Women will be treated according to Islamic Sharia and their rights will be determined according to Sharia. Their presence in society is important.”

Mujahid said that women can go to school and work in schools and hospitals.

FOREIGN MISSIONS WILL BE PROTECTED

Stating that the security in Kabul will improve day by day, Mujahid said that the security of all European and other missions will be under the responsibility of their forces 24 hours a day and that they will ensure the security of all embassy buildings and international institutions in the country.

WE HAVE NO ALLIES

Stating that Afghanistan’s lands will not be used for attacks against any country, Mujahid said, “We are in talks to establish a strong Islamic government in Afghanistan. “We have good relations with Pakistan, Russia, and China, but we have no allies and we are not part of any bloc,” he said.

WILL HE DONATE TO YOU IN AFGHANISTAN?

In the question and answer part of the press conference, Mujahid said that ToloNews correspondent Khalid Nekzad said, “You have forgiven all the people of Afghanistan. Will the people of Afghanistan forgive you? Do you apologize?” He refused to answer his question.