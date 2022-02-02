Tales of Walking Dead: New Spin-Off Will Feature Terry Crews; Check The List

Tales of Walking Dead: AMC announced on Wednesday the cast of the new series from the universe of The Walking Dead. Anthony Edwards (ER, Inventing Anna), Parker Posey (The Staircase), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Poppy Liu (Hacks) and Jillian Bell (Workaholics) are set to star in Tales of the Walking Dead.

The series is an anthology and will tell six standalone stories focusing on new characters, which have not been seen elsewhere in the original series or derivatives.

“Anthony, Jillian, Terry, Parker and Poppy are part of the first wave of unique talent that will further expand The Walking Dead universe into harrowing, hilarious, heartfelt and horrifying new realms and we couldn’t be happier to welcome them into the family. “, The Walking Dead Universe Content Director Scott M. Gimple said in a statement. According to him, there are still more announcements ahead involving the project.

The directors have already been chosen, with Haifaa al-Mansour, Deborah Kampmeier and Tara Nicole Weyr leading the first three episodes. Channing Powell and Gimple, also responsible for the original series, will be present in the executive production.

“We’ve worked hard to create unique, interesting and unexpected characters for TWD fans old and new, and I’m thrilled that these are the actors who will bring them to life. I can’t wait for you to see the depth, drama, horror and even humor they bring to the screen,” said Powell.

Apparently, Tales of The Walking Dead should premiere between July and September 2022.