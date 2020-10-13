Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition and Katana Zero

The Microsoft service sets a date for the arrival of video games, among which Age of Empire III: Definitive Edition also stands out.

The news does not stop appearing on Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription service. The North American company has announced some of the products that will be published in the coming days, both on PC and consoles. Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition, a Bandai Namco classic, will be one of the titles that players will be able to enjoy very soon, just like Katana Zero. In addition, as in the case of all first party productions, Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition will be available from the same launch day. These are all the October games at the moment:

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (PC) – October 15

Heave Ho (PC) ID @ Xbox – October 15

Katana Zero (Android, Console & PC) ID @ Xbox – October 15

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (Console & PC) – October 15

The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse (PC) – October 15

ScourgeBringer (Console) ID @ Xbox – October 21

Cricket 19 (Console) – October 22.

Supraland (Console) ID @ Xbox – October 22



