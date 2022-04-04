Tales of the Walking Dead: Confirmed the return of this TWD character to the spin-off

Although news was recently released that has saddened The Walking Dead fans, as well as the cast members of this AMC series, the production has decided to continue with the zombie drama thanks to the spin-offs that will be released after the end. of this original franchise.

A few days ago, it was reported that the original cast of The Walking Dead had already finished filming the last episode, now we will have to wait a couple more months to see the third and final part of season 11 through the AMC television channel. which is currently being broadcast.

But, one of the good news recently spread by the production is that, in the next spin-off Tales of the Walking Dead, we will see Alpha (Samantha Morton) in action once, remember that this character has officially entered the list of most evil characters.

Reliable sources assure that Tales of the Walking Dead will premiere on AMC at the end of this year 2022. Created by Robert Kirkman, the character of Alpha appeared in number 132 of the original comic series, which was published in the year 2014. However, the character was brought to live action in 2019, in the episode “Adaptation”.

That is, it was in the middle of the ninth season, when AMC fans first saw this character on the screens. While in the tenth installment, Alpha found her disappearance at the hands of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Let’s remember that she was the leader of The Whisperers, a group of survivors who went unnoticed living inside the skins of zombies.

Although there are no specific details on how the plot will play out in Tales of the Walking Dead, the most obvious thing is that we will see unpublished details before Alpha’s murder. The surprising thing is that, in this series, it seems that we will see new characters and some established characters from The Walking Dead universe.

It seems that Samantha Morton will be the main character of this spin-off of The Walking Dead. The first installment is believed to consist of six episodes. Confirmed actors include: Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Terry Crews, Poppy Liu, Jillian Bell, Olivia Munn, Danny Ramirez, Daniella Pineda, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz and Jessie T. Usher.