Tales of Luminaria Will Be Broadcast Live on September 24th

Bandai Namco will make the first official broadcast of Tales of Luminaria on Friday, September 24th at midnight. You’ll be able to live stream the series’ official YouTube channel, when the first details about the game should be released.

The game was announced at the end of August this year, during Gamescom, when a small teaser was released. The video showed footage from several Tales of already released, culminating in quick snippets of the new game, which will be released for mobile devices.

“Over the decades there have been countless tales. Now, in a new world, a revolutionary new tale is about to be told,” says the teaser, continuing with some gameplay sequences that give a taste of what we’ll see when the game is released. Check out the teaser released last month below, in English:

Although the title has been announced, the developer hasn’t revealed any details about the game’s plot, the world where it takes place, nor about the protagonists that we’ll follow along the adventure. This information should be disclosed in the broadcast, which will take place on Friday of next week.

The new game of the famous series of RPGs will have versions for iOS and Android, but no details about prices, characters and history of the game have been released.

Tales of Luminaria has no release date set yet.