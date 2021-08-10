Tales of Arise will have a free demo: date and platforms

Tales of Arise: Bandai Namco confirms the release of a free demo of Tales of Arise ahead of its release on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, and Xbox One. Tales of Arise will allow fans to try a preview of the final version almost a month before its arrival. Bandai Namco has confirmed that the free demo will arrive next August 18 to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One; the PC version, for the moment, remains in the background, although the full game will debut on Steam.

Recently its producer, Yusuke Tomizawa, assured that this installment is being developed to be self-contained, that is, the story will be solved without the need for other games or additional content. The title will have a duration similar to Tales of Berseria, so the community can expect it to turn in the same vein.

Final impressions: great feelings

In MeriStation we have already had the opportunity to spend the first hours with him, which practically take the first arc of the game. “The main focus of the build that we have had access to points to the beginnings of Tales of Arise, in those moments where the base of the story begins to take shape,” we commented. “The portrait of these first hours is crude, it has little to do with the topics of the genre. Yes, after all, somehow there are elements that are shared, but the narrative reflects wanting to go a little beyond the heroic concept to which we are accustomed ”.

We concluded that this build has left us “great sensations, from the narrative to the exploration”. It only remains to be seen “if it will be able to sustain itself throughout the hours.” You can read the full text here.