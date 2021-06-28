Tales of Arise Unveils New Trailer for Shionne

Tales of Arise: As part of its plan to keep the public interested in Tales of Arise until its release in September, Bandai Namco is releasing special trailers for each of its characters. After Alphen marked the debut of these new videos, it was time for the second protagonist, Shionne, to shine.

Following a similar line to what was done in Tales of Xilia, Shionne and Alphen share the prominence of the game in Tales of Arise. While Alphen focuses on melee combat and devastating techniques, Shionne will offer support from afar, with his rifle and more varied spells, including Healing Arts.

According to the trailer’s description, the character is “a marksman who also uses Astral Arts, allowing her to heal the team between her shots”.

In the short video we also learn a little more about the character’s characteristics. It is quickly mentioned that her body shocks anyone who dares to touch her, something Shionne considers a curse.

Tales of Arise will be released worldwide on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on September 10th.