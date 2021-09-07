Tales of Arise Takes Up Less Space on PS5 Than on PS4

Tales of Arise is already available for early download in some regions of the globe, and it didn’t take long for information to surface that, on the PlayStation 5, it takes up less space than on the previous generation console.

According to information circulating around, the edition of the game intended for the PlayStation 5 occupies 37,201 GB, while on the PlayStation 4 the size is 57,247 GB – that is, a difference of approximately 20 GB, a result obtained thanks to the system of compression used by the latest platform

It is worth mentioning that Tales of Arise is not the only one to use this feature, as Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered also have differences in this regard.

Tales of Arise will be released on September 10th for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.