Tales of Arise Reveals New Trailer Focused On Alphen

Tales of Arise is one of the most anticipated games of 2021, especially by fans of Bandai Namco’s classic JRPG franchise. To further increase our hype, a new trailer has been released, now focused on the protagonist Alphen. Check out:

We already had the opportunity to test some of his battles in an exclusive cloud demo, where we saw that Alphen really stands out thanks to his talent with swords, being perfect for close range combat.

Featuring multiple playable characters and fluid real-time combat, Tales of Arise will be released on September 10, 2021 for PC (via Steam), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PS4.

How are your expectations for the game? Let us know in the comments below!