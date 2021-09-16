Tales of Arise Reaches One Million Units Sold; The Fastest Of The Saga

Tales of Arise: Bandai Namco Entertainment celebrates this milestone, which makes the game not only the highest rated in the series, but also the most media. Tales of Arise has managed to exceed one million units sold since its launch. The new title of the veteran Bandai Namco Entertainment saga thus becomes the fastest-selling of the series, reaching a total of 25 million copies sold adding all deliveries. The Japanese firm has made the information official, which places this delivery in the seven-figure barrier in less than a week; contemplating physical and digital copies in all versions.

Tales of Arise, the highest rated game in the series

Released on September 10, 2021 for PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4 and PC via Steam, there is consensus: the public seems delighted with Tales of Arise. According to the criteria of the analyzes, the jump in quality in the production values ​​highlights the effort of the Japanese publisher to convert the Tales of license into AAA status; at the height of many other intellectual properties of the JRPG genre. And they have succeeded.

Because a million units sold in less than a week invite optimism; Not only to make this installment the best-selling of the series of all time, but also one of the great successes of the Japanese role of the entire generation.