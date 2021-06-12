Tales of Arise: PS5 Space Occupied is Revealed

Tales of Arise: It has been revealed installation size on PS5 of Tales of Arise, new game in the “Tales of” franchise, developed by Bandai Namco. According to the PlayStation Game Size, it will consume just over 37 GB, without the day one patch.

Who confirmed it was the PlayStation Game Size profile on Twitter, known insider when it comes to this subject. He also states that the pre-load will be available on September 8th.

The game will be released on September 10th for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.