Tales of Arise Presents Its New Cinematic Trailer In The Middle Of Summer Game Fest

Tales of Arise: Bandai Namco Entertainment’s game is due out this September on consoles and PC. We see it in depth during the Summer Game Fest 2021. Tales of Arise has not missed the appointment of the Summer Game Fest 2021. The long-awaited title from Bandai Namco Entertainment has presented a new cinematic trailer to show that it is the most ambitious installment of the series, one of the most veteran of the genre with valid today. Action, role, adventure, exploration and epic are just some of the qualifiers that come to mind to define it.

In the adventure, much more open than we are used to, we will be able to learn the story of Rena, a star who has ruled the planet Dahna with an iron fist for 300 years. The inhabitants of this planet will rebel to get freedom. The development studio aims to maintain the essence of the saga, but at the same time evolve the formula to reach a larger audience; especially in the aspects related to combat.

Tales of Arise will be released on September 10, 2021 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.

