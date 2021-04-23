Tales of Arise on PC: minimum and recommended requirements to play

Tales of Arise: We tell you what are the requirements of the new Bandai Namco RPG, which will also be released on consoles.Tales of Arise is the new installment in the popular RPG series by Bandai Namco, a game that will be released just when the 25th anniversary of the series is celebrated. The title, planned for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC, has just revealed what are the minimum and recommended requirements to make the title work on computers. The information has come to light on Steam and we offer it below:

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit exclusively)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 760 or Radeon HD 7950

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 45 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX compatible sound card or internal chip

Recommended Requirements

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit exclusively)

Processor: Intel Core i5-4590 or AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 or Radeon R9 390

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 45 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX compatible sound card or internal chip

The plot puts us in the shoes of Alphen, a Dahnano with an iron mask who will try to regain the freedom of his people, while Shionne, originally from Rena, escapes from her country. The intention of Bandai Namco is to take the characteristic elements of the saga to evolve the formula.

Tales of Arise was finally not commercialized in 2020, mainly due to problems arising from the coronavirus crisis, which changed work habits and prevented development from coming to fruition at that time. However, Bandai Namco has already revealed when the game will be released on PC and on previous and new generation systems. It will be from September 10 when players can enjoy this fantasy adventure.