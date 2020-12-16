Tales of Arise is in the final stages of its development

The title was scheduled for 2020, but the study has been forced to delay it due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The new installment of Bandai Namco’s role-playing saga did not arrive in time for its appointment in 2020, but development is moving forward. This was stated by Yusuke Tomizawa in an interview with Famitsu published just after the streaming for the 25th anniversary of the brand. Thus, Tales of Arise has entered the final stretch of its development, although it has not yet been confirmed what will be the date chosen for its launch after its delay until 2021.

According to the information, the team is working hard to improve product quality. The delay occurred due to the difficulties derived from the coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19), which has led the studios to rethink their entire operations to move the work tools to the homes of the developers themselves. The team is still reeling from the chaos that this whole situation has caused.

An ambitious game

Tomizawa has said that his goal is to achieve a level of quality that fans around the world appreciate, although the team will not disdain its Japanese audience either. The ultimate goal is to be able to build a JRPG that both Japanese and people in other territories will be proud of when they play it. At the moment there is no more information about it, so we will have to wait for a new update. It won’t be until 2021 when that happens. Now, taking into account that there is less than a month until the end of the year, the wait may not last long.

Tales of Arise is in development for PS4, Xbox One and PC, although it will be backward compatible with the newly released PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. When the game was delayed, Tomizawa himself acknowledged that they needed more time to reach the levels. of quality that had been marked internally.



