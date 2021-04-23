Tales of Arise gets videos showing gameplay and characters

Tales of Arise: Last Wednesday (21), Bandai Namco had confirmed the launch of Tales of Arise for September 10, and it was not long before the network received several videos showing various elements of the game.

Among the highlights are the recordings focused on the characters that we will meet during the adventure. Below, you have a chance to see the protagonists Alphen and Shionne in action, as well as Rinwell and Law (shown below in this sequence). Check out:

In addition, we were also given the chance to see some of the environments that will be explored in this episode, in addition to Combos, Mystic Artes and even the Boss Attack and Boss Strike.

In addition, the producer also released a video that gives an idea of ​​how the exploration and combat present in the new title will be. In the case of the first, we will have villages, open areas and some other elements to explore along the journey, while in battles we have the chance to see some new dynamics prepared for this new entry in the franchise.

It is worth mentioning that, according to producer Yusuke Tomizawa, the title is already in the final stages of development, indicating that we are unlikely to have a change in the release date schedule – the title is scheduled for September 10 in PC and console editions.

So, curious to enjoy the new game in the Tales of series? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.